St. Louis will host free summer programs for youths at five area schools

ST. LOUIS — City officials announced Monday that five schools will serve as programming sites in an effort to keep youths safe and engaged during the summer.

The summer programs are part of the St. Louis Youth Development Collaborative, a coalition of 27 entities including St. Louis Public Schools, the St. Louis Library, United Way and area youth organizations.

A variety of educational and enrichment activities will be offered, along with related services and resources for children and their families. The programs are free and will also provide three meals a day to participants ages 6 and older. Registration is required.

“Keeping our babies safe this summer is the most important thing our city can do,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “My administration is proud to partner with stakeholders and providers to help keep St. Louis youth engaged and healthy while school is out.”

Hours, dates and ages served vary depending on the sites, which include:

• Nance Elementary, for ages 6-12, will be available from 1-6 p.m. June 28 to July 30.

• Hickey Elementary, for ages 6-12, will be available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 6-30.