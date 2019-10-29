Editor's note: This story will be updated
ST. LOUIS — Fraudulent attendance records spurred $1.4 million in state overpayments to the now-closed St. Louis College Prep Charter School, a state audit disclosed Tuesday.
The report issued by State Auditor Nicole Galloway also turned up thousands of dollars in questionable purchases by school personnel. That included about $200 in items shipped by Amazon to the home of the school's founder and former executive director, Michael Malone.
She also cited the purchase by school personnel of gift cards and alcohol.
Galloway said Malone attempted to cover up "the fact that the school was mismanaged and suffering financially."
"Classroom funding across the state is already stretched so thin," Galloway said in a statement. "Students and families deserved better."
The audit found that attendance data reported to state education officials was significantly overstated for at least three school years and in some years was greater than the school's enrollment.
Galloway said her office issued a subpoena to Malone to compel his testimony and to require him to produce records and documents. She said Malone pleaded the Fifth Amendment regarding questions on attendance data and procedures and credit card purchases.
The audit said there was no supporting documentation for purchases by school personnel of food, hotel stays, a vacation package and several Amazon purchases.
Galloway, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor next year, said she has referred the audit findings to Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education "for review and coordination."
St. Louis College Prep, at 1224 Grattan Street on the near south side, closed earlier this year after Galloway opened her investigation. The audit began after an internal review uncovered the artificially boosted attendance records. Malone resigned last November.
The school opened in 2011 as South City Preparatory Academy and changed its name to St. Louis College Prep in 2016 after it moved from South Grand Boulevard to the Grattan location.
The school surrendered its charter earlier this year after the University of Missouri at St. Louis dropped its sponsorship of the facility.
Charter schools are free and open to students living inside the St. Louis city school district's boundaries. They operate under a separate board while being held to state performance standards.