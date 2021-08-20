Staunton, Illinois schools shut down after one week because of COVID-19 spread

After opening for one week of classes, schools in Staunton, Illinois moved to virtual learning Thursday due to an increase in cases of COVID-19, district officials said.
The first day of school in the Macoupin County district was August 11.
Staunton schools will reopen August 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order, reads a message from Nancy Werden, interim superintendent.
All extracurricular activities are canceled through August 29. Custodians will deep clean the district's three schools.
There were 24 cases of COVID-19 reported in Macoupin County on Thursday, according to a New York Times tracker.
All school districts in Illinois are under a mask mandate from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
