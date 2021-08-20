 Skip to main content
Staunton, Illinois schools shut down after one week because of COVID-19 spread
0 comments
breaking top story

Staunton, Illinois schools shut down after one week because of COVID-19 spread

{{featured_button_text}}

After opening for one week of classes, schools in Staunton, Illinois moved to virtual learning Thursday due to an increase in cases of COVID-19, district officials said.

The first day of school in the Macoupin County district was August 11.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Staunton schools will reopen August 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order, reads a message from Nancy Werden, interim superintendent.

All extracurricular activities are canceled through August 29. Custodians will deep clean the district's three schools.

There were 24 cases of COVID-19 reported in Macoupin County on Thursday, according to a New York Times tracker.

All school districts in Illinois are under a mask mandate from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: What is ‘Back to School’ going to look like in 2021?

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News