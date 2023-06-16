Hundreds of summer campers across the St. Louis area are learning literacy skills without realizing it — they think they're playing games, but they're fighting the "summer slide" that can happen from one school year to the next.

Students lose a month's worth of schooling over summer vacation, on average, according to the Brookings Institution. Literacy advocates Turn the Page STL launched its summer-slide program this year, providing books and activities to help kids work on their reading skills.

“The kids don’t even notice they are doing more literary activities they just think it’s a part of camp,” said Sarah Rhodebeck, executive director of association child services for the Gateway Region YMCA.

More than half of third-graders in the St. Louis region were not reading proficiently in 2021-2022, according to the most recently available Missouri Assessment Program scores.

“The summer slide is real,” said Lisa Greening, executive director of Turn the Page STL, whose goal is to increase the number of children reading well by the end of third grade. By fourth grade a child is expected to use reading as a learning tool and not still be learning to read. Kids who aren't reading proficiently by then are more likely to drop out of high school — and have higher rates of incarceration, she said.

Turn the Page STL trains counselors, who every day at camp split literacy activities into four blocks: 15 minutes of independent reading, 15 minutes of writing, 15 minutes of reading aloud, and 15 minutes of games.

"I don't know how to read," said Teddy Mees, 5.

His best friend, Robbie Whittle, 5, chimed in. "But I know my ABCs."

Campers range from 5 to pre-teens.

“We had already been doing 30 minutes of reading and have been doing that for more than 10 years,” said Rhodebeck. “We have added 30 more minutes of literacy and we also added more fun to it."

On a recent afternoon, kids gathered on the grass outside the Carondelet Park YMCA. They clustered around Emma Calhoun, a counselor, who read aloud from a book about Thomas Jefferson. Afterward, she instructed them to stand up and “shake it off” as they got ready to do jumping jacks while reciting their ABCs.

Kids began to jump and yelled out their ABCs. What was supposed to sound like a lullaby morphed into organized chaos of shouting 5- and 6-year-olds. One kid was on the letter D, while another was on F, but Calhoun managed to settled them down. "Hey, let's start all over and we start when I start," she said.

The bunch began to jump and recite in unison, “A..B..C..D...” They didn't appear to realize they were doing school work and exercise at the same time.

“We incorporate different ideas to reading,” said Chance Evans, youth and family director at the YMCA in Carondelet.

“One activity is posting 'sight' words (words that appear frequently in everyday writing) on a wall and having the children start throwing a ball at them then read the one they hit,” said Evans. This allows for children to become familiar with words they will see often like ‘the’ or ‘how’.

Participating camps include Better Family Life, Boys & Girls Club, Gene Slay's Girls & Boys Club, Unleashing Potential, Wesley House and the Gateway Region YMCA.

"The kids are more excited when they come to camp and they did not think they will be opening up a book, but it's different because of the engagement" said Evans.