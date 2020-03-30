'Take it seriously,' widower of former Webster Groves preschool teacher says of COVID-19

WEBSTER GROVES — A Webster Groves man said his wife, a former preschool teacher, had a cough dismissed as a sinus problem and was told to take an antihistamine. She went downhill quickly and died of complications of COVID-19 on Saturday, he said.

Juanita Eason Graham, 55, died at St. Mary's Hospital, where she had been taken by paramedics on Wednesday, said her husband, Dennis Graham.

"I'm a witness to this COVID-19. Take it seriously," he told the Post-Dispatch on Monday.

Dennis Graham said his wife had diabetes, high blood pressure and other health concerns. He said he wonders if she was exposed to coronavirus when they traveled to Indianapolis for a friend's birthday party and visited with relatives March 8.

Dennis Graham said he was diagnosed with pneumonia after they returned to St. Louis, and his wife was caring for him. She had a cough and, at a regular doctor visit March 16, was told it was a sinus issue and to take Zyrtec, he said. Last week, Juanita started feeling more ill, he said. She wasn't eating and wanted to do nothing but sleep, he said.

"She was incoherent," he said. "Saying things that didn't make sense. She had no balance."

Dennis Graham said his wife last Tuesday, March 24, admonished him, "Don't you be calling 911 on me."

"So I let it go for a day," he said.

The next day, he called paramedics and she was admitted to the hospital. Dennis Graham said a nurse called him Thursday to say she had tested positive for COVID-19. That's the same day his niece from Indianapolis called to say that a friend at the family gathering, a woman Juanita had been sitting next to, also had COVID-19.