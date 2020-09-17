Teacher, three students test positive for coronavirus in Webster Groves preschool

WEBSTER GROVES — A preschool teacher and three of her students at Christ Community Lutheran School have tested positive for COVID-19, school leaders said Thursday.

The teacher started experiencing symptoms over the weekend and received the positive test without returning to the classroom. Three students in her class of 4-year-olds have also tested positive, according to executive director Matthew Hoehner.

All students in the classroom have moved to virtual learning for two weeks.

"We are partnering with our community to keep our learning environment safe and loving, and that means mitigating any kind of transmission," Hoehner said.

Staff members at the school wear masks, as well as students in kindergarten through 8th grades. All students complete health screenings and temperature checks in the mornings, Hoehner said.

Most private schools in the St. Louis region have reopened their buildings to students this year. More than 600 students and staff at private and public schools across St. Louis County have had to quarantine since August because of potential exposure to the virus.

Two campuses of Holy Cross Academy in Crestwood and Shrewsbury were shut down for two weeks this month after a staff member tested positive.

