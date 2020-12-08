Three Catholic schools in St. Louis region close buildings over coronavirus exposures

Three Catholic schools are closed this week because of coronavirus cases or quarantines, according to the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Students at St. Roch School in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood of St. Louis, Seton Regional in St. Charles and Immaculate Conception in Dardenne Prairie have switched to virtual learning "for a period of time to ensure continuity of learning and as a proactive measure that will help those schools be successful with in-person learning for the rest of the school year," said Maria Lemakis of the Archdiocese.
Several school districts including St. Louis, Mehlville and Wentzville are keeping high school students online at least until January as coronavirus cases remain high across the region.
