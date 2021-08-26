Three St. Charles County Catholic schools switch to mask mandates after illnesses, quarantines

Three Catholic schools in St. Charles County are now requiring students and staff to wear masks after a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the first weeks of the school year, according to the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

Immaculate Conception of Dardenne, Saints Joachim and Ann in St. Peters and St. Joseph in Cottleville changed their policies on masks "to insure that they can continue to offer the safest possible environment but also provide in-school learning," said Archdiocese spokesman Peter Frangie.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis has not issued a mask mandate for its schools, leaving the decision up to individual church and school leaders, Frangie said.

Under state health guidelines, students or staff members do not need to quarantine after a possible COVID-19 exposure if both parties were wearing masks.

