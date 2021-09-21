Three St. Louis area middle schools named National Blue Ribbon winners

Three St. Louis area middle schools are among the 325 National Blue Ribbon Award winners for 2021.

Francis Howell, North Kirkwood and Wydown middle schools were honored for their academic performance or growth among disadvantaged students.

“I could not be more proud,” said Dana Liberton, North Kirkwood principal, in a statement. “We know that our students are amazing, we hire the best staff around and our community support is unmatched. Put all of that together, and the recipe comes to National Blue Ribbon.”

North Kirkwood is a two-time honoree in the 39-year-old program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education.

Five other middle schools from across Missouri were also honored.

Illinois schools on the list include Raccoon Grade School in Centralia and Okawville Grade School.

