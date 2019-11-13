The three remaining people on the list of potential new Webster Groves School Board members will answer board questions at a special public selection meeting the evening of Nov. 22.
The new member will be chosen by ballot and sworn in at the regular board meeting Dec. 9 to serve out the unexpired term through April of Arnold Stricker, who resigned recently. At that time there will be a special election for the remaining unexpired two-year term.
Eight people responded to a request for candidates; those remaining eligible after a board session and electronic messaging are Eric Gunn, Brian McQueary and Joel Oliver. Oliver is a former board member.
Three full three-year terms will be decided in April as well.