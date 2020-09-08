Two Catholic grade schools in St. Louis County shut down after possible coronavirus exposures

Two Catholic schools in St. Louis County moved to remote learning this week because of possible exposures to COVID-19, according to the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

Schools at Our Lady of Providence in Crestwood and St. Michael the Archangel in Shrewsbury will close for two weeks. A staff member who travels between the two schools has a presumed-positive case of COVID-19.

St. Louis County health department officials recommended the temporary closures. The schools will be deep cleaned and students will attend classes virtually, according to an Archdiocese spokeswoman.

Most public schools in St. Louis city and county are conducting classes virtually to start the 2020-2021 year. Nearly all private schools are offering an in-person option to students.

The two schools are among the first in the St. Louis area to shut down because of potential exposure to the virus. Students in Collinsville returned to schools Monday after two weeks of remote classes following positive tests from several school district employees. Freeburg High School in Illinois also switched to online-only learning for two weeks in August after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.