Two more administrators resign in Rockwood school district

EUREKA — Two more Rockwood School District administrators have resigned, the fourth and fifth high-profile leaders to leave the district in the last two years.

Aisha Grace, director of educational equity and diversity, resigned after less than a year on the job.

And Chief Financial Officer Paul Northington is leaving in June to move to a smaller district as executive director of finance and school operations.

The resignations come to a district where parents have over the past two years challenged administrators over decisions related to COVID-19, district spending, and equity and diversity initiatives. Three other key leaders left recently, citing community pressure, including taunts and threats that led the district to increase security at board meetings.

“We’ve lost a lot of staff in a short time,” said Rockwood parent Jane Leahy-Smith, part of the Rockwood Equity Parent Advisory Council, which had been overseen by Grace.

A district spokeswoman confirmed the Board of Education accepted both resignations at a meeting Thursday but declined further comment.

Grace and Northington are at least the fourth and fifth administrators to resign from Rockwood since 2021.

Brittany Hogan, Grace’s predecessor, resigned in the spring of 2021 after one year on the job. Former Superintendent Mark Miles retired at the end of that school year, after two years there. And Terry Harris, former executive director of student services, resigned in December after 17 years with the district.

Harris and Hogan, who are both Black, had said they were subjected to repeated threats and taunts.

The turmoil often landed Rockwood in local and national headlines as a focal point of political conflicts in school districts across the country, including a controversial Board of Education vote to end three diversity programs in the weeks before Harris’ resignation.

But Northington, 62, said Monday that the events of the past two years had no impact on his decision to leave Rockwood.

“Rockwood is a great school district,” he said. “It’s been a great place to work and I have nothing but fond memories working there.”

Northington’s salary at Rockwood was $190,989, according to public records. His salary at his new job, in 1,300-student Hancock Place School District, will be $160,000.

Northington began his career in 1997 with the New Madrid County school district in southeast Missouri.

He served as finance director at Hancock from 2007 to 2017, when he was hired at Rockwood.

He said on Monday that he decided to return to Hancock when the position of CFO opened a few weeks ago, in part because of his past decade there working with administrators including Superintendent Kevin Carl.

“For me, it’s kind of like going home,” he said.

Grace, whose last day was Jan. 13, could not be reached for comment. Her departure along with Harris leaves two vacancies in the school’s Student Services department, which helps address a wide array of student issues including diversity, safety, counseling, and student health and wellness.

Leahy-Smith, the parent in the equity advisory council, said she’s concerned the vacancy will leave the council without direction.

Northington and Grace were both “amazing assets” to the district and that she was sad to see them depart,” Leahy-Smith said.

But she wasn’t surprised.

Community pushback to district decisions played a role “in the politics, structure and environment” administrators work in, she said.

“It eventually takes its toll,” she said.