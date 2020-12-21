 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two St. Louis-area Boys and Girls Clubs will merge
0 comments

Two St. Louis-area Boys and Girls Clubs will merge

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — The Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis announced Monday they would merge starting Jan. 1.

The combined organization will be under the Mathew-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club name and location in the 4200 block of North Kingshighway. 

In October, BGCSTL also announced a merger with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bethalto, which has two locations in Illinois.

The organizations, which serve more than 10,000 children in the area, said in an announcement Monday the partnership would "strengthen the organizations, influence the lives of more children and families, and provide more youth access to low-cost, life changing programs and services."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports