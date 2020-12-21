Two St. Louis-area Boys and Girls Clubs will merge

ST. LOUIS — The Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis announced Monday they would merge starting Jan. 1.

The combined organization will be under the Mathew-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club name and location in the 4200 block of North Kingshighway.

In October, BGCSTL also announced a merger with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bethalto, which has two locations in Illinois.

The organizations, which serve more than 10,000 children in the area, said in an announcement Monday the partnership would "strengthen the organizations, influence the lives of more children and families, and provide more youth access to low-cost, life changing programs and services."

