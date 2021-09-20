Two St. Louis area school superintendents to retire after the 2021-2022 school year

The superintendents of Pattonville schools in St. Louis County and Northwest schools in Jefferson County say they will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

“I am committed and motivated as ever to ensure we have a successful 2021-2022 school year and I look forward to completing my final year like it was my first. Pattonville will forever be a special place to me. Once a Pirate, always a Pirate,” Pattonville Superintendent Tim Pecoraro wrote in a message Friday to the community.

Pecoraro has spent 21 years in the school district as a principal and assistant superintendent before ascending to the top post four years ago.

“Having the opportunity to return to the same community where I grew up and went to school is something I’ll always cherish,” Pecoraro wrote.

Superintendent Desi Kirchhofer of Northwest has also spent four years leading the Jefferson County district.

"As I reflect over the last several years, I am thankful for so much. Yet when it comes down to it, it is all about people. I am thankful for all the wonderful people and relationships that have developed at Northwest and throughout my career," Kirchhofer wrote in a recent letter to the community.

