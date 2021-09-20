 Skip to main content
Two St. Louis area school superintendents to retire after the 2021-2022 school year
0 comments

Two St. Louis area school superintendents to retire after the 2021-2022 school year

{{featured_button_text}}

The superintendents of Pattonville schools in St. Louis County and Northwest schools in Jefferson County say they will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

“I am committed and motivated as ever to ensure we have a successful 2021-2022 school year and I look forward to completing my final year like it was my first. Pattonville will forever be a special place to me. Once a Pirate, always a Pirate,” Pattonville Superintendent Tim Pecoraro wrote in a message Friday to the community.

Pecoraro has spent 21 years in the school district as a principal and assistant superintendent before ascending to the top post four years ago.

“Having the opportunity to return to the same community where I grew up and went to school is something I’ll always cherish,” Pecoraro wrote.

Superintendent Desi Kirchhofer of Northwest has also spent four years leading the Jefferson County district.

"As I reflect over the last several years, I am thankful for so much. Yet when it comes down to it, it is all about people. I am thankful for all the wonderful people and relationships that have developed at Northwest and throughout my career," Kirchhofer wrote in a recent letter to the community.

+1 
Pattonville: Tim Pecoraro

Tim Pecoraro is paid $255,340 as superintendent of the Pattonville School District. Enrollment is 6,009 students.
+1 
Northwest: Desmond Kirchhofer

Desmond "Desi" Kirchhofer is paid $181,572 as superintendent of the the Northwest School District. Enrollment is 6,045 students. 

 Northwest R-1 schools
0 comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News