UMSL joins colleges moving classes online after Thanksgiving

Most classes at the University of Missouri–St. Louis will move online at the end of the month in response to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The last three weeks of fall semester courses and final exams will take place online, Chancellor Kristin Sobolik said Monday in a letter to the campus. Dorms, libraries, dining halls and health services will stay open along with some lab classes.

Forty-three UMSL students and 13 employees have active COVID-19 infections, according to the school.

"I know that this has been a challenging semester due to the pandemic," Sobolik wrote. "But, please know that I see the sacrifices you are making. What’s most important for all of us in this moment is to remember that we cannot let down our guard against this virus."

UMSL joins several other universities in the region moving classes online after Thanksgiving break, including Lindenwood, Harris-Stowe, St. Louis University, Webster and University of Missouri-Columbia.