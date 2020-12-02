UMSL to waive application fees for undergraduates in 2021

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri-St. Louis announced Wednesday it will waive application fees for undergraduates in 2021, continuing its effort to loosen policies for admissions and online learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Completion of a standardized test will also be optional for first-time undergraduate admittance in fall 2021, a move UMSL said is intended to accommodate students who may not have access to testing.

In addition to waiving fees for spring, summer and fall applicants in 2021, the university is also continuing to waive supplemental fees for all online courses — a change it first implemented this past summer.

After UMSL's Thanksgiving break, the final three weeks of classes are set to be held online.

As of Friday, 36 students and five employees at the university had active cases of COVID-19.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.