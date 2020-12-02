 Skip to main content
UMSL to waive application fees for undergraduates in 2021
ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri-St. Louis announced Wednesday it will waive application fees for undergraduates in 2021, continuing its effort to loosen policies for admissions and online learning during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Completion of a standardized test will also be optional for first-time undergraduate admittance in fall 2021, a move UMSL said is intended to accommodate students who may not have access to testing.

In addition to waiving fees for spring, summer and fall applicants in 2021, the university is also continuing to waive supplemental fees for all online courses — a change it first implemented this past summer.

After UMSL's Thanksgiving break, the final three weeks of classes are set to be held online.

As of Friday, 36 students and five employees at the university had active cases of COVID-19. 

