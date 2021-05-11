 Skip to main content
University City Council approves permit for Torah Prep
University City Council approves permit for Torah Prep

UNIVERSITY CITY — The City Council on Monday approved a conditional use permit to allow Torah Prep School to operate at 8136 Groby Road, the site of the former McNair Elementary School.

Clifford Cross, director of planning and development for the city, said the property consists of about 5.7 acres with a 42,500-square-foot building and 182 parking spaces. The private school use, with about 260 students, would mirror the former public school use, he said.

“We received more than 35 letters in support of the project,” Cross said.

In other business, the council approved a second and final payment of $325,000 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete a study of flood risk reduction on the University City branch of the upper River Des Peres.

The study's goal is to reduce risk for loss of life and economic damage due to flooding, as well as to consider recreational opportunities. A draft report on recommendations is to be released in July with final report approval set for April 2023.

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has reimbursed the city for the initial payment of $325,000 and also will cover the balance.

During the study session on Monday, corps officials said they were leaning toward recommending detention basins and floodproofing of homes in the area.

But some council members were concerned that floodproofing efforts could lead to some basements being rendered unusable.

