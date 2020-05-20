University of Missouri among colleges sued for tuition refunds after coronavirus shutdown

COLUMBIA, Mo. — An anonymous student at the University of Missouri is suing the four-campus system, seeking a refund for spring semester tuition and fees after classes moved online in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The class-action lawsuit was filed Friday in Boone County circuit court on behalf of all students at the UM system's four campuses.

Students received a "diminished educational experience" after classes were moved online, according to the lawsuit.

The cost of in-state tuition at Mizzou each semester is about $6,300, and $15,000 for out-of-state students.

Washington University was also sued this month by first-year student Alexander Raimo, who is seeking a refund of about $28,000 in tuition and fees for the spring semester. Similar lawsuits have been filed across the country against universities including Duke, Brown and Vanderbilt.

A spokesman for the UM System could not be reached immediately on Wednesday.