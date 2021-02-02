University of Missouri employees may bring guns to campus, but there’s a catch

So, the word notwithstanding meant this section of state law cannot be seen as being in conflict with other sections in the statute. The notwithstanding phrase cannot be applied in reference to rules from other entities.

This means the directive in the state statute still was in conflict with the university rule.

What does this mean for the University of Missouri's rule?

Schmitt brought up constitutional issues with the university's rule prohibiting guns, other weapons and explosives. It was up to the state to provide the burden of proof the rule was unconstitutional.

They failed to do so, Thomson ruled. So, the rule still is in place, but will need an eventual amendment, so that it aligns with state law with regard to university employees.

The appeals court reviewed the strict scrutiny ruling from the Boone County court.

The university rule also talks about the discharge of a firearm, which does not conflict with state law. So, if an employee did bring a gun to campus and was not authorized to use it, they would be breaking a university rule.