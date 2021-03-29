University of Missouri study suggests children’s vocabularies improve by hearing books while reading

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Children increase their vocabularies when they hear recordings of storybooks being read to them as they read along, a new study from the University of Missouri and the University of South Florida has found.

At MU, the primary author was Beth Kelley, assistant professor in the School of Health Professions. Her collaborator in Florida was Howard Goldstein. Kelley is a speech-language pathologist who works with children.

“Feasible Implementation Strategies for Improving Vocabulary Knowledge of High-Risk Preschoolers: Results from a Cluster-Randomized Trial” was published in the Journal of Speech, Language and Hearing Research.

The study took 10 years, Kelley said. It involved 84 children in the year before they entered kindergarten. They were in 24 preschool classrooms in Missouri and Florida. Children were selected who could benefit from additional language supports.

“We worked with teachers who used assessments of vocabulary knowledge to identify children who would benefit from additional support,” Kelley said.

The two developed what they called “Story Friends” to be used in the study.