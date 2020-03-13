University of Missouri system suspending all in-person classes
COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri System will suspend all in-person classes for all four universities  through the end of spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

In-person classes were to have resumed after spring break.

Libraries, residence halls and dining halls will remain open, but recreational centers and complexes will be closed, a news release said.

The notice said officials will make decisions about final exams and commencement at a later date.

The system includes Missouri University of Science & Technology, the University of Missouri-Columbia, the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

