University of Missouri system suspending all in-person classes

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri System will suspend all in-person classes for all four universities through the end of spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In-person classes were to have resumed after spring break.
Libraries, residence halls and dining halls will remain open, but recreational centers and complexes will be closed, a news release said.
The notice said officials will make decisions about final exams and commencement at a later date.
The system includes Missouri University of Science & Technology, the University of Missouri-Columbia, the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.