ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday on affirmative action in college admissions prompted immediate responses from area schools, with the University of Missouri system saying it would eliminate race as a consideration for millions of dollars in scholarships.

St. Louis University and Washington University, meanwhile, both said they would consider changes to their admissions policies.

And Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sent letters to dozens of colleges warning them to end all affirmative action programs immediately.

“I intend to ensure that the constitutional rights of all Missourians are protected,” Bailey wrote in the letter. “Including those who would be harmed by race-based policies that are unlawful under the rulings issued today."

The Supreme Court, in votes driven by the conservative majority, overturned admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, finding that giving applicants an edge based on race violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

The ruling won’t impact all schools equally. Missouri’s largest colleges in the UM system, along with public schools in Illinois, such as Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, already don't weigh race in admissions for undergraduates.

But UM system leaders said the ruling will still impact some programs and scholarships.

University of Missouri-Columbia sets aside about $12.3 million, or 6.4% of its annual budget, for financial aid that considers race or ethnicity. About 20 graduate programs at UM also consider the race of applicants. Both of those practices will end, though the school will honor scholarships already awarded.

“Our goal all along is to follow the rule of the land,” said Mun Choi, president of the UM system. “We will be stopping all race-based admissions and race-based scholarships moving forward.”

Choi added that the school remains committed to diversity but will need to find new ways to direct scholarships by, for example, focusing on certain regions, first-generation students or low-income families.

The ruling is expected to have a significant impact on the country’s most selective schools, such as Washington University in St. Louis, where only 11% of applicants are admitted, compared with 82% accepted at MU-Columbia.

Washington University Chancellor Andrew D. Martin wrote in a letter to the school community Thursday that the university will comply with the law “while maintaining student body diversity as a foundational priority."

“Given the limitations,” he wrote, "we know we will have to sharpen our focus on this commitment.”

WU officials did not reply to questions about how race is currently weighed in applications. But both WU and SLU signed briefs to the Supreme Court in favor of allowing universities to continue affirmative action. The schools argued race is one part of a "holistic approach" to create a diverse student body.

“It is impossible to fully appreciate every applicant’s experiences and perspectives while turning a blind eye to race and ethnicity,” the brief from Wash U and 14 other schools read.

The Washington Universtiy student body is about 43% white, 19% Asian, 12% Hispanic and 9% Black, according to the university’s latest figures.

At MU-Columbia, where race is not considered in undergraduate admissions, the student body is about 76% white, according to the most recent data.

A ‘ripple effect’?

Michael Sinha, an assistant professor at SLU's School of Law and a member of the admissions committee, said colleges will continue to find ways to attract diverse students but will likely become “extremely cautious” about certain programs.

He also said the ruling could prompt employers to move toward race-blind hiring.

“Even though it’s centered within elite institutions of higher learning,” he said, “this is going to have a ripple effect on the way race is considered really across the board.”

Jim Lawrence, a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and co-lead of the firm’s higher education team, said clients are being advised to do a “hearty audit” of their financial assistance programs.

“More than anything, the decision today creates confusion,” Lawrence said. “It’s going to take a while to determine what tools are available to schools to ensure a diverse student body.”

The effects the decision will have beyond higher education remain unclear, he said.

In his letter, Bailey argued that cities may need to review their hiring practices in light of the decision. He sent the letter to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, along with mayors in Kansas City and Columbia, among others.

Jones, however, said in a statement Thursday: "Let’s say the quiet part out loud: Today’s ruling is wrong and racist.”

On local campuses Thursday, some students and professors also expressed disappointment.

Marquis D. Govan, president of the SLU Student Government Association, said the decision "could majorly impact the number of students of color on our campus. I think we’re going to see a larger number of whiter, wealthier students on campuses across the country.”

Carl Phillips, a graduate school professor at Wash U, said he worries the opportunities he’s gotten in life will now be available to fewer students. Phillips, who is Black, won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry last month and has spoken publicly about the role affirmative action played in his education.

Phillips' parents grew up in poverty and did not attend college, but he was urged by a guidance counselor to apply to Harvard in 1977 and was admitted.

“It seems to me I’m a good example of what affirmative action can do,” he said. “This idea that we’re beyond having to think about race is just so wrong-headed. Even at the level of success that I’ve achieved, I still have people who question my right to be where I am.”

Phillips said he also sees a racially diverse classroom as a key to educating his students.