University of Missouri will hold in-person graduation ceremonies this spring

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Students who graduate from the University of Missouri this spring will have in-person ceremonies, the university announced Thursday.

There will be precautionary measures in place.

“We are excited to celebrate our recent alumni and new graduates after a year that has tested all of us,” said Mun Choi, University of Missouri system president and MU chancellor, in a news release. “I look forward to recognizing these special individuals, while taking a variety of safety measures, and I am delighted they will have the opportunity to be recognized for their extraordinary efforts.”

The commencement ceremonies for 2020 and May and August 2021 will take place over three weekends in April and May. Students who graduated in 2020 will be honored April 23-25. May and August 2021 graduates will participate in ceremonies the weekends of May 7-9 and May 14-16.

The university awarded nearly 9,000 degrees in 2020, but suspended in-person ceremonies because of the pandemic and held virtual ceremonies instead. The April ceremonies will be the first in-person graduation since December 2019.