VA nurse practitioner charged with sexually abusing patient in Florissant

FLORISSANT — A nurse practitioner has been charged with sexually assaulting a patient during an acupuncture appointment at a Veterans Affairs clinic in Florissant.
William Luchtefeld, 60, of the 1100 block of North 2nd Street in Edwardsville, was charged Dec. 24 in St. Louis County Circuit Court with second-degree sodomy, a felony, and sexual abuse, a misdemeanor.
According to charges, investigators with the office of Veterans Affairs police arrested Luchtefeld after a woman reported he sexually assaulted her Nov. 21 at a clinic at 6854 Parker Road in Florissant.
A booking photo of Luchtefeld was not immediately available Thursday. Bail information for Luchtefeld was not immediately available. His lawyer could not be reached Thursday.