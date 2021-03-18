Virtual learning, first a crisis response to the pandemic, is in St. Louis to stay

Studying in her bedroom, the kitchen or the living room with family members who are always home to support her has helped Sparkle gain focus and confidence, her mother said. She’s gone from Cs and Ds to As and Bs.

“I even catch the kid doing homework on Saturdays, and she never did that before,” Moore said. “I got an email from one of her teachers who told me they wish they had more students like her.”

Some teachers have also found they prefer working virtually. Lindsey Clements, a first grade teacher at Marvin Elementary in Ritenour, said her students feel more empowered and in charge of their education.

With every assignment, they make and upload videos, design costumes and use props from around the house. They can move ahead or slow down depending on their needs.

“Certain independent kids are completely thriving,” Clements said. “I’ve seen kids more proud of themselves this year than ever. They know that they’ve done it all on their own.”

The connection she’s built with her students through a screen is stronger than face-to-face, she said.