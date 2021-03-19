Washington U. study finds low COVID-19 transmission in schools that follow protocols

JEFFERSON CITY — COVID-19 transmission remained rare in schools that complied with known virus-containment strategies, including masking, distancing and hand-washing, according to the results of a pilot study released Friday by Washington University.
University researchers, as part of a collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, St. Louis University and schools in St. Louis and Greene counties, found transmission was not common, even if a person was listed as a close contact to someone who did test positive for COVID-19.
The study's release followed new guidance issued Friday by the CDC that now recommends 3 feet of spacing in classrooms rather than the 6 feet that had been recommended.
Washington University's news release said researchers are currently evaluating the 6-foot guidance.
In results released Friday, researchers focused on 57 schools within the Pattonville School District in St. Louis County and the Springfield Public School District in southwest Missouri, according to a news release. Two private schools in St. Louis County also participated.
All schools required mask wearing and took other mitigation measures.
For two weeks in December, schools reported to researchers positive COVID-19 cases as well as close contacts.
While those in close contact with someone who tested positive in St. Louis County were required to quarantine for 14 days, some close contacts in Springfield were allowed to continue in-person learning, as long as the contact and the infected person were wearing masks during close contact, the release said.
The release said study participants included 37 people who tested positive and 156 close contacts, for a total of "193 persons across 22 of the 57 schools."
The release said that among 102 close contacts tested for the virus, two of them received positive tests that signaled likely school-based transmission.
Researchers identified no outbreaks in any of the participating schools — including in Springfield, where educators took modified quarantine protocols.
“Schools can operate safely during a pandemic when prevention strategies are followed,” said Dr. Jason Newland, a Washington University professor of pediatrics and one of the researchers who worked on the study.
The CDC's relaxed guidance on distancing in schools was a relief for administrators, as many schools had been ignoring guidance that recommended 6 feet of distance in classrooms.
The previous recommendation forced some schools to remove desks, stagger schedules and take other steps to keep children away from one another.
Three feet “gives school districts greater flexibility to have more students in for a prolonged period of time,” said Kevin Quinn, director of maintenance and facilities at Mundelein High School in suburban Chicago.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Photos: St. Charles County holds Missouri's largest single-day mass vaccination
St. Charles County Health Department and the Missouri National guard administered 4,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination drive-through clinic at The Family Arena in St. Charles on March 18, 2021. The clinic is the largest single-day vaccination event to be held in Missouri so far.