Washington U. study finds low COVID-19 transmission in schools that follow protocols

While those in close contact with someone who tested positive in St. Louis County were required to quarantine for 14 days, some close contacts in Springfield were allowed to continue in-person learning, as long as the contact and the infected person were wearing masks during close contact, the release said.

The release said study participants included 37 people who tested positive and 156 close contacts, for a total of "193 persons across 22 of the 57 schools."

The release said that among 102 close contacts tested for the virus, two of them received positive tests that signaled likely school-based transmission.

Researchers identified no outbreaks in any of the participating schools — including in Springfield, where educators took modified quarantine protocols.

“Schools can operate safely during a pandemic when prevention strategies are followed,” said Dr. Jason Newland, a Washington University professor of pediatrics and one of the researchers who worked on the study.

The CDC's relaxed guidance on distancing in schools was a relief for administrators, as many schools had been ignoring guidance that recommended 6 feet of distance in classrooms.