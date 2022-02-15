‘We have to roll with the punches’: Metro East school district recoups after fire

WOOD RIVER — Feb. 4 was a snow day for students, but Jenny Johnson couldn’t help but notice there was smoke rising that afternoon from the neighborhood school that her son attends.

“It was a little shocking, but we thought it’s probably just the heater,” said Johnson, whose fifth grader attends Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Wood River.

Curious about what was happening, the family drove by the building, part of the Wood River-Hartford School District. They saw four or five firetrucks, which they took as a bad sign.

“My son turned to me and was like, ‘Mom, do you think this means we’ll get some more days off school?’” Johnson recalled.

As it turns out, Johnson’s son was right. Lewis and Clark Elementary and Lewis and Clark Junior High School, which sit on a combined campus at 501 East Lorena Avenue in Wood River, will be out of operation for at least six to eight weeks, and possibly much longer, due to extensive smoke damage caused by a fire in the building’s mechanical room, according to the district’s superintendent, Patrick Anderson.

School districts such as Wood River-Hartford have dealt with plenty of hurdles amid the pandemic. And now, the roughly 500 students and their families and the 100 staff members in the two schools are facing the fallout from a fire that left the district scrambling to determine how and where to resume operating.

“Just even going remote has been difficult,” Anderson said, noting that computers and school materials had to be assessed for damage, which eliminated virtual learning as an option.

Even though the fire was quickly contained, the heating and cooling blower units in the building quickly and effectively spread smoke and soot throughout, said Wood River fire Chief Wade Stahlhut, whose department was one of at least six in the Metro East to respond. He described the damage as “impactful,” requiring a significant cleanup effort.

Classes were canceled for the entire district last week in an effort to minimize the disruption for families, particularly those with children spread out among numerous schools.

“Teachers can make anything work. As educators and being around all these great people that work in the school, I know that we’ll be back learning very quickly,” Anderson added.

District officials announced a plan Friday that will move most elementary students to Hartford Elementary, although fourth and fifth graders will switch to remote learning unless an alternative site can be found quickly. Junior high school students will move to East Alton-Wood River High School.

The changes are scheduled to take effect Wednesday. An open house is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at Hartford Elementary and East Alton-Wood River High School to allow parents and students a chance to visit their temporary locations.

Getting all the pieces in place to make the transition has been tricky, taking into consideration details such as transportation and scheduling. The district also had to figure out how to keep its extracurricular activities going.

“We have to roll with the punches,” said the school’s athletic director, Steve Flowers. “It’s a rescheduling nightmare, but all the ADs (athletic directors) are working together.”

For example, on Thursday, the campus’ junior high volleyball team played a game at East Alton Middle School instead of in its own gym. Luckily, that’s the only in-season sport, Flowers said. For now, it’s more a matter of making sure the sports equipment that was in the building will be useable.

Still, the upheaval has been another cruel blow for parents such as Tabitha Murphy, whose son is a second grader at the elementary school. During the pandemic, Murphy picked up weekly packets to teach her son while remote learning was in use. After that experience, more time away from his classroom was the last thing she wanted for her son.

“I feel like my child is not being educated,” Murphy said. “It’s pretty much a struggle for everybody with the pandemic and everything. I know they’re doing the best they can with what they have and the resources they have.”

Neighboring schools, businesses and churches have rallied to provide supplies for teachers and even offered their facilities to use as makeshift classrooms. Johnson, who is the elementary school’s Parent Teacher Association president and a teacher in a nearby district, said the PTA has been working to raise cash for teachers.

Another helping hand has come from right next door to the Lewis and Clark campus, at Wood River First United Methodist Church. The church was one of the first to offer use of its building, Anderson said.

“Their children are our children as well. Anytime the school is in need and we can provide a little bit of assistance I think that’s the least we can do,” said Cary Beckwith, the church’s pastor, noting that they have collaborated with the schools over the years on coat and food drives.

“If the teachers need to store supplies here, or if the kids just need somewhere to be until the bus comes, we’d be more than happy to open our doors,” Beckwith said.

Stay up to date on life and culture in St. Louis. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.