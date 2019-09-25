Webster Groves School District homeowners will see a slight property tax rate reduction in 2019 despite an overall growth in property values in this reassessment year, calculations submitted to the Missouri state auditor show.
The final residential property tax rate will be just below $4.12 per $100 assessed valuation, compared with $5.37 in 2018, according to figures presented Monday night by chief financial officer Pam Frazier. Total district assessed valuation in 2019 is up almost 18%, but the residential tax rate will drop 24%. Commercial property tax rates will see a slight rate increase.
Frazier said no operating tax increase proposal is in sight, and the longtime debt service rate of just below 57 cents is being maintained.
Voters supported building improvements and some additions in a $22 million bond issue this year.