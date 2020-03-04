Webster High School cancels classes after shortage to electric panel

Students at Webster Groves High School were sent home for the day Wednesday after a short in an electrical panel.

District spokeswoman Cathy Vespereny said someone reported seeing smoke in the basement about 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the school evacuated the 1,400 high school students.

The Fire Department arrived and said it wasn't smoke but steam. There had been water leaking that caused an electrical panel to short out, Vespereny said.

The electricity to the entire building has now been shut off for repairs. The high school is at 101 Selma Avenue.

Administrators decided about 9:30 a.m. to send the students home for the day, she said.