WEBSTER GROVES — Webster University's board of trustees has refused to detail why it approved annual pay raises for the college's top leaders while the school lost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Several trustees said the discussions are "confidential."

Chancellor Beth Stroble and President Julian Schuster now earn more than double than what they made in total compensation a decade ago, making them some of the highest paid university leaders in the metro area — even as Webster lost more than $128 million over the past decade, including $25 million in each of the past two reported years.

Last week, Stroble referred questions about her pay to the board of trustees, which has fiduciary oversight of the university.

But all 17 independent board members either declined comment or didn’t respond to requests for an interview.

This week, three of the trustees referred questions to the board chair, Sumit Verma.

Two of those trustees, vice chairs Jovita Foster, chief legal officer for Drury Hotels, and Susan Gay Burns, the retired chief human resources officer for Reinsurance Group of America, said they couldn't comment on "any confidential matters concerning Webster University, including employee compensation information."

Verma, who is senior vice president of Iovance Biotherapeutics, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Webster University has not turned a profit since 2013 and has seen student enrollment halved. Newly released financial disclosures show that Webster’s financial and enrollment losses are the worst of comparable private colleges in the metro area. This month, the owner of Webster's downtown St. Louis campus sued the university in federal court over allegations it had not paid rent for most of the year.

But despite those problems, Webster's board of trustees continued to approve annual raises for all but one year — in the 2018-2019 school year, when both leaders saw a 9% drop.

In 2019, total compensation for Stroble and Schuster each rose by more than a third, when Stroble was promoted to chancellor, earning $799,000, and Schuster to president, earning $578,000. Enrollment that fall dropped 8% to 12,179 students over the previous year.

In the 2021-22 school year, Stroble and Schuster received $992,000 and $858,000 — a 5% and 18% year-over-year increase, according to the latest available data.

Only the chancellor of Washington University, who made $1.6 million, and the president of Maryville University, who made $1.7 million, earned more money that year.

Meanwhile, several current and former Webster employees who spoke to the Post-Dispatch for a previous story had described the atmosphere at the college as one with declining morale and a culture of blame.

Comments from the board's vice chairs, Foster and Burns, on Wednesday were the first responses to the Post-Dispatch from trustees.

Webster University Board of Trustees Marvin Anderson , senior vice president of Bank of America

Declined to comment

, senior vice president of Bank of America Declined to comment Susan Gay Burns , vice chair of the board and retired chief human resources officer for Reinsurance Group of America

Declined to comment and referred questions to the board chair

, vice chair of the board and retired chief human resources officer for Reinsurance Group of America Declined to comment and referred questions to the board chair Mike Claiborne , broadcaster for KMOX and St. Louis Cardinals

Did not respond to requests for comment

, broadcaster for KMOX and St. Louis Cardinals Did not respond to requests for comment Alicia Elsner , president and general manager of KSDK

Did not respond to requests for comment

, president and general manager of KSDK Did not respond to requests for comment Dr. William Fogarty , retired physician

Declined to comment

, retired physician Declined to comment Jovita Foster , vice chair of the board and general counsel for Drury Hotels Co.

Declined to comment and referred questions to the board chair

, vice chair of the board and general counsel for Drury Hotels Co. Declined to comment and referred questions to the board chair Andy Geisse , operating partner for Bessemer Venture Partners

Did not respond to requests for comment

, operating partner for Bessemer Venture Partners Did not respond to requests for comment Mike Girsch , general manager of the St. Louis Cardinals

Did not respond to requests for comment

, general manager of the St. Louis Cardinals Did not respond to requests for comment Gus Hattrich , president of Paradowski Creative

Did not respond to requests for comment

, president of Paradowski Creative Did not respond to requests for comment Kristin Johnson , chief transformation and human resources officer for Edward Jones

Declined to comment and referred questions to the board chair

, chief transformation and human resources officer for Edward Jones Declined to comment and referred questions to the board chair Lisa Melandri , executive director of the Contemporary Art Museum

Did not respond to requests for comment

, executive director of the Contemporary Art Museum Did not respond to requests for comment Jennifer Ozimkiewicz , senior vice president for Bayer Crop Science

Did not respond to requests for comment

, senior vice president for Bayer Crop Science Did not respond to requests for comment Kathleen O'Neill Paese , interim president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Declined to comment

, interim president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Declined to comment Shelley Seifert , chairman and CEO of First Bank

Did not respond to a request for comment

, chairman and CEO of First Bank Did not respond to a request for comment Atul Sharma , former chief human resources officer for EthosEnergy

Did not respond to a request for comment

, former chief human resources officer for EthosEnergy Did not respond to a request for comment Charles Stucke , retired CEO of Lepercq de Neuflize Asset Management

Did not respond to requests for comment

, retired CEO of Lepercq de Neuflize Asset Management Did not respond to requests for comment Sumit Verma , chair of the board and senior vice president of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Did not respond to requests for comment

, chair of the board and senior vice president of Iovance Biotherapeutics Did not respond to requests for comment Beth Stroble, chancellor of Webster University

Julian Schuster, president of Webster University

Rick Meyer, treasurer of the board and CFO of Webster University

Jeanelle Wiley, assistant chancellor of Webster University