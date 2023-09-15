WEBSTER GROVES — The board that represents Webster University staff on Friday called for closer scrutiny of the its top leaders' pay.

The Webster Staff Alliance criticized the lack of transparency behind the decisions to award Chancellor Beth Stroble and President Julian Schuster nearly $2 million in combined compensation while staff have seen few or no raises, according to a letter sent to Stroble, Schuster and Sumit Verma, the chair of Webster's board of trustees.

The Alliance, which represents staff but not faculty, said in the letter that the lack of transparency has impacted staff morale, led to high turnover that's created an "increasingly unmanageable workload," and is causing media coverage that will damage the school's reputation.

"We understand that the administration team plays a crucial role in the overall success of the university," the letter reads.

"However, we also believe that it is essential to address the concerns and perceptions surrounding the compensation disparities that currently exist between senior administration and the rest of the university employees," according to the letter. "Fostering a fair and equitable work environment is fundamental to our shared commitment to Webster’s mission and values."

Late Friday afternoon, Verma responded with a note from the university:

"Our employees are critically important to the work we do and we take their input seriously," the statement said.

"We are in regular communication with employees about the plan we have in place to continue increasing enrollment and revenue," it continued. "That plan is working — in part because of the incredible team we have at Webster, who repeatedly have demonstrated their strong commitment to Webster University’s success."

The statement did not address staff concerns about executive compensation.

Stroble and Schuster are among the highest paid university leaders in the St. Louis region. Trustees — who are fiduciaries of the university — continued to award annual raises despite Webster having lost more than $128 million over the past decade, including $25 million in each of the past two reported years, according to financial documents.

Stroble makes just under $1 million a year, and Schuster makes more than $850,000 a year.

Verma defended college leadership and the board's decisions around compensation earlier this week, stating that executive compensation is based on “detailed, competitive analysis” of their peers’ pay.

The Webster Staff Alliance wrote in the letter that it wanted to work collaboratively with trustees and university leaders.

"We believe that by addressing these concerns, we can create a more harmonious and productive work environment for all staff members, which ultimately benefits Webster University as a whole," the letter read.