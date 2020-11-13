 Skip to main content
Webster University to move most classes online starting Nov. 30
WEBSTER GROVES — Webster University will move most of its classes online when students return from Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30, according to a Friday news release from the school. 

The move applies to Webster's Gateway, Westport, Webster Groves and Winghaven campuses. Courses on Webster's extended U.S. campuses will remain unchanged for now. 

Classes that require use of specific facilities, such as laboratories, can continue in-person learning, according to the release. 

Campus services, including the library, dining rooms and housing facilities, will remain open. 

There have been no clusters of infections on Webster University campuses so far this year, according to the release.

