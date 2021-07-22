Webster University to require COVID-19 vaccines for students, staff this fall

All students, faculty and staff at Webster University will need COVID-19 vaccines before coming to campus for the fall semester, school officials said Thursday.

"The goal of this new policy is to make sure we can safely resume in-person education worldwide," reads a message from President Julian Schuster.

The message said the university would work with students and staff in countries where the vaccine might not be widely available. Webster has campuses in China, Ghana, Uzbekistan and several other countries.

Medical and religious exemptions will be considered.

Webster joins Washington University, St. Louis University and the University of Illinois in mandating vaccines for students and staff for fall 2021. The University of Missouri system is encouraging but not requiring vaccines.

