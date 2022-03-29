Wentzville School District hires first woman superintendent

WENTZVILLE — Danielle Tormala has been named superintendent of the Wentzville School District starting July 1.

Tormala replaces 2022 national superintendent of the year Curtis Cain, who has led the district since 2013 and has taken the top job in the Rockwood School District.

The announcement from the Wentzville School Board comes one week before local elections when voters will select two members for open seats on the seven-member board.

Tormala is the first woman and 19th superintendent to lead Wentzville schools, one of the fastest growing districts in the state. She is associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction at the City of St. Charles School District, where she has worked since 2006.

“I am thrilled to join the Wentzville School District by continuing to serve students throughout St. Charles County,” Tormala said in a statement. “As the Wentzville superintendent, I look forward to working alongside the staff and community by building upon WSD’s strong foundation to ensure that Wentzville becomes a recognized leader of excellence in education for strong educational programming and the ability to meet the unique needs of our students and community.”

Tormala started her career as an elementary school teacher in the Hazelwood School District. She has held various administrative positions in the St. Charles and Francis Howell school districts and been an adjunct professor at Maryville and Lindenwood universities.

She has a bachelor's degree from St. Louis University, and master's and doctorate degrees from Maryville in educational leadership.

“Dr. Tormala brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our District,” said Betsy Bates, Wentzville School Board president, in a statement. “She has a proven history of driving student achievement in her current role, and we look forward to seeing her grow that vision on a larger scale. Please join us in welcoming Dr. Tormala to the WSD family.”

The Wentzville board enlisted the the Missouri School Board’s Association to conduct the superintendent search following Cain's announced departure.

Cain led Wentzville for nearly a decade, overseeing a massive expansion amid steady population growth.

During the pandemic, the Wentzville School Board repeatedly rejected Cain’s recommendations on mitigation measures including masks. In January, the board voted to ban “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison from high school libraries, drawing national criticism and a lawsuit from the ACLU. The board reversed its decision a month later, returning the book to library shelves.

Stay up to date on life and culture in St. Louis. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.