Winter weather pushes UMSL to adopt remote schedule Wednesday, Thursday

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri-St. Louis will switch to remote operations on Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of a winter storm that is expected to drop as much as 6-9 inches of snow on the region.

University officials made the announcement Monday afternoon. Classes will be held via remote instruction, and employees will shift to remote work.

The storm system bearing down on the area is expected to begin as rain on Tuesday, and transition to snow or a wintry mix of sleet and snow on Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

On-campus food service operations will be offered Wednesday and Thursday, but be limited to Provincial House Dining Hall. For information on school-related off-campus events, refer to the host location, university officials said.