With shortage of mice for coronavirus experiments, Wash U lab hopes to make its own

ST. LOUIS — As researchers around the globe race to test vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus, a shortage of animals that can be used as subjects is stymieing their progress.

Mice, the tried and true lab animals for early drug tests and disease studies, don’t catch the coronavirus, so scientists at Washington University School of Medicine are improvising.

Dr. Michael Diamond, associate director of the Center for Human Immunology and Immunotherapy Programs, is part of team that follows global disease outbreaks such as Zika and West Nile. His lab is ready to start testing therapeutics and vaccines to control the pandemic, but they’re on a waiting list for mice that have had a human gene introduced that allows them to contract the coronavirus.

Those mice were developed in response to the outbreak of SARS — another coronavirus — in the early 2000s.

“There are only a few labs that had these mice in the country and those that had them had very few of them,” Diamond said. “They just weren’t using them because there’s only a couple of viruses they were using them for, for instance SARS. There was not a lot of SARS work going on prior to this outbreak.”

While he and his colleagues wait, “we are trying some other tricks” to get regular mice to become testing candidates for coronavirus, Diamond said. For instance, they tried infecting mice with weaker immune systems to see if they would contract the coronavirus, an approach that worked with Zika but not with the new coronavirus. Now, they're trying to introduce the needed gene to mice using a virus.