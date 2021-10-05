Worker at Ursuline Academy arrested on suspicion of sexual contact with student

OAKLAND — A man working at Ursuline Academy, a girls Catholic high school, has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual contact with a student.
Arrest records show that a 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on school property, at 341 Sappington Road.
Kirkwood police refused to talk about the case, saying it was under investigation.
The school's president, Peggy Slater, sent the Post-Dispatch a written statement on Tuesday, similar to one she had sent parents the day before.
"On October 4, 2021, Kirkwood Police arrested a contract services worker at Ursuline Academy," according to Slater's statement. "The person was arrested after a student made allegations of inappropriate behavior ... ."
Oakland is a municipality adjacent to Kirkwood and patrolled by Kirkwood police. Ursuline has about 400 students in grades 9-12.
Slater went on in the statement to say that the safety of students is the school's top priority and that Ursuline was cooperating with police.
Slater declined to tell the newspaper any more about the worker, where the abuse took place or if the school had alerted police. Slater said she was going to stick with the written statement and not say more.
According to an arrest record, the man lives in the Jennings area. Online court records show no criminal cases in his past in Missouri. He was not listed as being jailed Tuesday in St. Louis County.
Sexual contact with a student is a felony in Missouri, punishable by up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Slater's statement to the Post-Dispatch, as well as the one she sent parents, did not include the phrase sexual contact. Only the arrest record did. Slater told parents the police were "investigating allegations made by one of our students that she was the victim of inappropriate behavior by a contract services worker."