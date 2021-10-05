Worker at Ursuline Academy arrested on suspicion of sexual contact with student

OAKLAND — A man working at Ursuline Academy, a girls Catholic high school, has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual contact with a student.

Arrest records show that a 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on school property, at 341 Sappington Road.

Kirkwood police refused to talk about the case, saying it was under investigation.

The school's president, Peggy Slater, sent the Post-Dispatch a written statement on Tuesday, similar to one she had sent parents the day before.

"On October 4, 2021, Kirkwood Police arrested a contract services worker at Ursuline Academy," according to Slater's statement. "The person was arrested after a student made allegations of inappropriate behavior ... ."

Oakland is a municipality adjacent to Kirkwood and patrolled by Kirkwood police. Ursuline has about 400 students in grades 9-12.

Slater went on in the statement to say that the safety of students is the school's top priority and that Ursuline was cooperating with police.