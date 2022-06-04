 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edwardsville woman killed while riding disabled moped towed by ATV

A woman, 34, from Edwardsville is dead after a crash involving a disabled moped in St. Clair County late Friday night.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened at about 11:38 p.m. on westbound Collinsville Road west of Arlington Avenue. An ATV driven by Brian K. Smith, 42, from Collinsville was towing a disabled moped without working taillights, and the woman was riding on it.

Daniel E. McNatt, 59, of Caseyville, was driving a Dodge Ram truck and hit the rear of the ATV.

The woman riding the moped was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name had not been released as of early Saturday afternoon, and police continue to investigate.

Fatal crash
