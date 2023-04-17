Updated at 4:16 p.m. Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Eight tornadoes hit the St. Louis region during severe storms Saturday and left a trail of uprooted trees, downed power lines and damaged roofs, according to the National Weather Service.

There were no reported injuries from the tornadoes, which touched down during a severe weather front that hit the St. Louis area early Saturday evening, bringing rain, 3-inch hail, lightning and tornado warnings.

But survey teams recorded damages from the wind gusts that uprooted trees and tore shingles off roofs, said Lydia Jaja with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, the local branch of the federal agency. Survey teams found hail as large as 3 inches in diameter.

Four of the tornadoes were estimated to have peaked at wind speeds of roughly 100 miles per hour, falling in the second-lowest strength rating out of the six-category Enhanced Fujita Scale, according to the NWS.

The most extensive of the tornadoes hit southwest Illinois, about 30 miles south of downtown St. Louis, cutting a near 20-mile path in Monroe County from Maeystown to Hecker. Three other Metro East towns — Valmeyer, Swansea and Belleville — were struck by tornados.

In Missouri, tornados hit Fenton and Sunset Hills in southwest St. Louis County and Festus, Herculaneum, Pevely and Hillsboro in Jefferson County.

In Ballwin, a towering wall of windows collapsed during the storm at The Pointe at Ballwin Commons — right next to the St. Louis County facility’s water slide and indoor pool area. The recreation center reopened Sunday, but the pool remained closed as officials made repairs, according to the Ballwin Parks and Recreation Department.

The storms also delayed the St. Louis City SC match against FC Cincinnati by more than two hours and caused temporary power outages to about 30,000 electric customers in the St. Louis area, most of them south of St. Louis, according to Ameren.