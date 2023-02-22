ST. LOUIS — A Tennessee teen severely injured by a speeding driver in downtown St. Louis remained in critical condition Wednesday but is communicating with family members at her side as support rolls in from across the country.

Janae Edmondson, 17, has been alert and knows her parents are by her side at a St. Louis hospital. She has been able to communicate with her parents and older sister, said coach Jeff Wismer of the Mid TN Volleyball Club.

Janae underwent unplanned surgery Wednesday because of medical complications and has faced "considerable pain," Wismer said. Her family asked for privacy and "a strong wave of prayers," he added.

"The family is thankful for the (news) coverage, the grateful outpouring of support on site and throughout the country," he said.

Janae's parents remain strong and "that strength is reflected back in their children and who Janae is," Wismer said.

Janae was pinned between two cars and had both of her legs amputated after the crash Saturday night. She was in downtown St. Louis for a volleyball tournament. Daniel Riley, 21, who is accused of speeding on a downtown street and causing the crash, remains in custody.

Riley was out on bond for a 2020 robbery charge that was dismissed and refiled last year. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner has faced widespread criticism, and calls to resign, for her office failing to put Riley back in jail even though he violated the conditions of his bond dozens of times before the crash.

On Tuesday, Janae’s parents testified at a court hearing about the horror of watching their daughter suffer such an injury and how her father used his military training to rush to her aid, stemming the bleeding with tourniquets made of belts.

Wismer said Janae's parents have hardly had time to process the tragedy as they focus on their daughter's recovery.

"I don’t think you can even start to understand how life has changed," he said.

Janae's family has received an outpouring of support, including financial donations to GoFundMe page the Mid TN Volleyball club set up. As of early Wednesday evening, the fundraiser had collected more than $310,000 from volleyball teams and well-wishers across the country. Two of the St. Louis region’s business and tourism organizers donated a total $20,000 on Tuesday, and a wide range of public officials offered condolences and statements of support online.

Wismer, who has been helping handle communications to Janae's family, said he also appreciates the concern from a St. Louis detective who was at the scene of the crash and is investigating the incident.

"He has been precise, professional, thoughtful and caring," Wismer said.

The MidTN Volleyball Club is working with Smyrna High School, Janae's school, to plan a welcome-back event when she returns home. And volleyball clubs across the country are coordinating more support over social media.

"We are moving through sorrow to what is actionable," Wismer said. "We want to create a way to show our appreciation for Janae and we hope provide encouragement to her."

Man charged with hitting teen in downtown St. Louis violated bond more than 50 times St. Louis prosecutors came under fire Tuesday for failing to try to put a man back in jail despite violating the conditions of his bond more than 50 times.