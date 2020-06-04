Family, police officers gather to remember 'honorable gentleman' killed in looting

“He was a great man,” she said. “He did not deserve this ... it’s so not worth it.”

Dorn was friends with the owner of Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry and worked for him. He would show up at the shop when burglar alarms sounded to check on the building and make sure it was secure, his widow, Ann Marie Dorn, earlier told the Post-Dispatch. He arrived at the shop early Tuesday to protect it during widespread unrest and violence in the city that night in the wake of the death of a black man while in police custody in Minneapolis.

He was fatally shot by someone looting the shop, police said. There have been no arrests in the shooting.

Dorn retired from the St. Louis police force in 2007 after 38 years on the job. He rose from rookie patrol officer in 1969 to captain. He was the deputy commander of the Bureau of Patrol Support, which oversees traffic and mounted patrols, commercial vehicles and the tactical unit.

When he retired, Dorn then became police chief in Moline Acres.