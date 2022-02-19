Farmington man killed in car crash in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A Farmington motorist was killed Friday after failing to yield to crossing traffic at the intersection of two roads, according to a Highway Patrol crash report.
Curtis E. Persons, 55, of Farmington was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 5:45 p.m. Friday at Hillsboro Road and Conway Road.
Persons was eastbound on Conway and failed to yield to a truck northbound on Hillsboro, according to the crash report. The driver of the truck was uninjured.
Persons was not wearing a seat belt, the report said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nassim Benchaabane
Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.