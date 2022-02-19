Farmington man killed in car crash in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A Farmington motorist was killed Friday after failing to yield to crossing traffic at the intersection of two roads, according to a Highway Patrol crash report.

Curtis E. Persons, 55, of Farmington was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 5:45 p.m. Friday at Hillsboro Road and Conway Road.

Persons was eastbound on Conway and failed to yield to a truck northbound on Hillsboro, according to the crash report. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Persons was not wearing a seat belt, the report said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.