 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Farmington man killed in car crash in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A Farmington motorist was killed Friday after failing to yield to crossing traffic at the intersection of two roads, according to a Highway Patrol crash report. 

Curtis E. Persons, 55, of Farmington was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 5:45 p.m. Friday at Hillsboro Road and Conway Road. 

Persons was eastbound on Conway and failed to yield to a truck northbound on Hillsboro, according to the crash report. The driver of the truck was uninjured. 

Persons was not wearing a seat belt, the report said.

Fatal crash
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News