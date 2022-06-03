FBI surveillance: Here's what the St. Louis officials charged with bribery were recorded saying

Two current St. Louis aldermen, Lewis Reed and Jeffrey Boyd, and former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad were charged Thursday with accepting bribes from a small business owner for their help in securing property tax breaks.

The indictment alleges that Collins-Muhammad and later Reed helped a small business owner obtain a property tax abatement from the city for a new gas station and convenience store on Von Phul Street, near Interstate 70. Collins-Muhammad also is accused of accepting money to set up a meeting with an unnamed public official who could steer business to John Doe’s trucking firm.

The indictment also details a separate scheme related to Doe’s purchase of a commercial property on Geraldine Avenue, in Boyd’s Ward

The investigation from the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office included surveillance and recorded phone calls and meetings.

The 66-page indictment includes transcripts of communications between the elected officials and “John Doe,” the businessman seeking a tax abatement and other considerations. Here are excerpts of the communications:

Jan. 24, 2020: 'That's our job'

John Doe asked then-Alderman John Collins-Muhammad what he owed him for his letter of support for the proposed tax abatement. Collins-Muhammad said “25,” meaning $2,500, and said he’d return that afternoon to collect.

John Doe: "I really appreciate it, my man."

Collins-Muhammad: "No problem at all."

John Doe: "You’re saving me plenty of money."

Collins-Muhammad: "That’s our job."

John Doe: "For this ... the place. You know?"

Collins-Muhammad: "That’s our job as an alderman, we’re supposed to help out business owners."

June 17, 2020: 'I'll throw him something'

Collins-Muhammad and Doe discussed a public official, identified only as “Public Official One,” whom Collins-Muhammad claimed could obtain government contracts for John Doe’s trucking and hauling company.

The two agreed to split profits from contracts that Doe obtained through that official’s help.

John Doe: "Should I throw him something?"

Collins-Muhammad: "(Expletive) yeah, you should throw him something. Yeah, you should throw him something."

John Doe: "OK."

Collins-Muhammad: "If you don’t throw him something, he’ll never come back."

John Doe: "No, I’ll throw him something."

Collins-Muhammad: "Throw him something."

John Doe: "Should I give him 10?"

Collins-Muhammad: "10 is good."

John Doe: "10,000."

Collins-Muhammad: "10 is good."

John Doe: "I’ll give it to him tomorrow. I’ll have 10 for him and I’ll have, how much for you, John?"

Collins-Muhammad: "Whatever you give me, me and you have a relationship."

July 30, 2020: 'I'm very PRO BUSINESS'

John Doe, at Alderman Jeffrey Boyd’s instruction, emailed Boyd a letter about his desire to purchase city-owned land in his ward. Boyd asked John Doe what he planned to bid for it, and John Doe said $9,000.

Boyd: "OK, doing letter now."

John Doe: "Thank you, my brother."

Boyd: "My pleasure, I’m very PRO BUSINESS."

January 2021: 'All grow together'

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed agreed to help John Doe obtain a minority business certification for his trucking and hauling company, the indictment says, and also agreed to help John Doe get contracts for future city construction projects. That’s when John Doe gave Reed $2,000 cash.

John Doe: "We’re going to help each other for the long run."

Reed: "The long run. We’re gonna all grow together."

Over the next several months, John Doe gave Reed’s campaign contributions totaling $3,500, and four more cash payments totaling $4,000, in exchange for Reed’s help, the indictment says.

April 2021: 'Good to have a good alderman'

In a meeting at John Doe’s business, Boyd assured John Doe he was “home free now” with the purchase of land from the city.

John Doe: "I’m going to the bank to get a cashier’s check. You saved me a lot of money, my brother, a lot of (expletive) money. This place, if it’s (for sale) by owner, I could have paid at least quarter-million dollars for it."

Boyd: "Well, it’s all about good relationships, you know."

John Doe: "That’s right, that’s right. I appreciate it, my brother, you saved me a lot of money."

John Doe: "Piece of cake. If you wasn’t in the picture, I’d have gone through hell."

Boyd: "Yeah, it’s good to have a good alderman."

John Doe: "That’s right, that’s right, of course."

Boyd: "You know I didn’t hesitate, did I?"

John Doe: "I know."

John Doe then offered Boyd $2,000 cash.

Boyd: "Trust me, it’s OK, you don’t have to worry."

John Doe: "You did a lot. I know I don’t have to."

Boyd: "I appreciate it. But you know, when I’m no longer alderman, I want you to take my phone call."

Boyd then accepted $2,000 cash.

June 15, 2021: 'Smooth sailing'

John Doe and Collins-Muhammad discussed a car Doe provided him as part of their arrangement.

John Doe: "How is the vehicle?"

Collins-Muhammad: "Perfect."

John Doe: "Driving good?"

Collins-Muhammad: "Smooth sailing."

That same day, Collins-Muhammad tells John Doe to “start digging. Like go, man. you got the, you got the green light.”

Ten days later, Collins-Muhammad introduced a tax abatement bill for John Doe’s project.

August 2021: 'That's my guy'

Reed, Collins-Muhammad and John Doe met at Reed’s campaign office to discuss the tax abatement project.

Reed: "Hey brother, by the way this guy (Collins-Muhammad) has your back, 1,000%."

Collins-Muhammad: "1,000% this is my guy. That’s my guy."

It was at that meeting, the indictment says, that Reed and Collins-Muhammad urged John Doe to slow down construction on his project to allow the tax abatement approval process to work out.

Reed: "Can you slow it down some?"

Collins-Muhammad: "As long as you don’t complete construction before you get the tax abatement."

John Doe said he could.

December 2021: 'You helped me big time'

In a meeting at Reed’s office, Reed told John Doe he was hoping to run a “unified campaign” for mayor that required $1 million in campaign money. He asked John Doe to donate $20,000.

John Doe: "I brought cash with me. What would work?"

Reed: "If you can do five today, that would be a huge help."

John Doe: "I got you, I got you. But I was really trying to get with, you know, I’ve got somebody who was working the tax abatement named (ZW).

Reed halted the conversation, appearing to want to avoid mixing campaign talks with business interests.

Later, Reed wrote a schedule for introduction and passage of the tax abatement board bill, gave it to John Doe and accepted from John Doe $4,000, the indictment says.

Reed: "Thanks, man."

John Doe: "Any time, my brother. I appreciate you a lot, because you, know, you helped me big time."

Feb. 18, 2022: 'You save me a lot of money'

Boyd met with John Doe, who gave the alderman $2,500 in cash.

John Doe: "This is respect from me to you, you are a very respectful man."

Boyd: "I appreciate it."

John Doe: "I know I’m good; you are a good man. You know and what you did for me, it’s you save me a lot of money, my brother, here’s 25 (hundred dollars)."

Boyd: "No problem."

They also discussed a bill by Collins-Muhammad to provide tax abatement on another of John Doe’s development projects. John Doe asked Boyd to keep an eye on that bill, too.

Boyd: "For Natural Bridge?"

John Doe: "No, Von Phul."

Boyd: "Yeah I don’t see that being a big problem unless people sign up and bitch about it, but it’s gonna pass. I mean hell, I’ll make the motion to pass, I think (John) might be on HUDZ though. I’ll get out of HUDZ, then it’ll get to the floor and only if some of these f-----g little young white progressives act a f-----g fool, you now. They can shut s--t down. So we just have to make sure that we hold our s--t together. For the most part, I don’t anticipate a problem."