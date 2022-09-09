FEMA adds south St. Louis disaster recovery center

ST. LOUIS — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a new disaster recovery center Saturday in south St. Louis to help people dealing with the severe flash flooding and storms that hit the metro area in late July.

The new center, the seventh in the area, is at the Salvation Army Temple Center at 2740 Arsenal Street. FEMA staffers will be on hand to explain various aid programs and help people apply.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those new hours also will be in effect beginning next week at the other FEMA centers:

• A Ranken Technical College facility at 1313 North Newstead Avenue, St. Louis.

• Urban League Empowerment Center, 9420 West Florissant Avenue, Ferguson.

• Hazelwood Civic Center, 8969 Dunn Road, Hazelwood.

• University City Recreation Center at Centennial Commons, 7210 Olive Boulevard, University City.

• O'Fallon, Mo., Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O'Fallon.

• Developmental Disabilities Resource Board building, 1025 Country Club Road, St. Charles.