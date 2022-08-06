Fenton firefighters try to rescue man from Meramec River as he flees from police

FENTON — Firefighters on Friday morning tried to rescue a man from the Meramec River who didn't want to be rescued.

The man was fleeing from St. Louis County police shortly after 9:30 a.m. when he jumped into the river near Buder Park, just east of Highway 141 and Interstate 44, said Fenton Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris McCarthy.

Officers called firefighters and asked them to bring their rescue boats. With help from West County EMS and Valley Park fire protection districts, Fenton firefighters put three boats — a police officer in each — into the river at different points. At around 10:30 a.m., police told firefighters the man had swum out of the water on his own. Firefighters called off the search.

It wasn't immediately clear why the man was fleeing police or if they arrested him.

It's not the first time something like this has happened, but it's not typical either, McCarthy said.

"When you think of a water rescue, you're usually thinking about someone who can’t swim," McCarthy said.

The Fenton fire district has two boats: an aluminum jet boat and an inflatable boat. They're ideal for transporting quickly and navigating rivers with varying depths.

Two people have drowned in the Meramec River this year, and a third person died after their boat capsized, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.