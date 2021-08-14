Fenton man drowns in pond in Washington County, Mo.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Fenton man drowned in a private pond Saturday morning, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Dennis J. Breitenstein, 74, and another man were in a boat on the pond a little before 7:30 a.m. Both leaned over to one side and fell in the water, officials said.

Breitenstein attempted to swim to shore but was seen going under the water and did not resurface. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which is near Richwoods.

Breitenstein was the sixth person to drown in Missouri over the last week.

