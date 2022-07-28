Flash flooding 'wiped out' Third Degree Glass Factory in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Flood waters filled Third Degree Glass Factory on Delmar Boulevard with two to three feet of water on Thursday afternoon, sending glass artwork tumbling and forcing the venue to cancel events.

A worker at the site said the deluge “wiped out an entire room" at the art studio and event space at 5200 Delmar Boulevard. At one point the water was high enough to bust through a front door, said Brian Kreitner, who does construction work at the site.

A note on the studio's website said it will be closed "until further notice."

People were in the building when the water came in and they had to evacuate, Kreitner said. The shop hadn’t experienced such flooding, even on Tuesday when the region saw heavier, longer-lasting rainfall.

The studio was co-founded in 2002 by St. Louis entrepreneur Jim McKelvey and glass-blowing artist Doug Auer, according to its website. With the help of other glass artists, the two renovated a 1930s-era car dealership into a 8,000-square-foot maker space and glass blowing educational center. It also became a popular destination for weddings and other events.

Auer was teaching glass blowing at Washington University in 2001 when he applied for a job at McKelvey's digital publishing company, Auer told the Post-Dispatch in a 2012 interview. McKelvey, who also has experience in glass blowing, has co-founded other ventures, including San Francisco-based mobile payment company Square and the St. Louis-based coding training program LaunchCode.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning went into place shortly before 3 p.m. and was set to expire until just before 6 p.m.

Flooding began around 3 p.m. and emergency workers began responding to calls of people trapped in cars and buildings.