Forecast for the next week in St. Louis region: More hot days

ST. LOUIS — Hot temperatures are expected to continue for days, according to the National Weather Service. That can create dangerous conditions for those who stay in the sun too long.
"Feels like" temperatures could reach 106 degrees in the metro area Saturday, the weather service said, sparking a heat advisory.
Rain won't bring much respite from the heat Sunday, as temperatures are expected to stay in the low 90s despite afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay there until Wednesday, when the high is expected to rise to 96 degrees, the weather service said.
A longer-term forecast from The Weather Channel projects it getting even hotter on Thursday, to a high of 98. The highs will then return to the low 90s until Aug. 2.
The heat brings with it a danger of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Weather services are recommending people stay inside when possible and limit physical activity outside. Those who are outside for for a long period of time are advised to stay hydrated and take breaks when needed.
Heat exhaustion occurs when the body is not able to adequately cool itself. Someone whose skin feels cold in the sun, feels faint or nauseous should get to shade and drink water immediately.
Heatstroke is a more severe, and sometimes life-threatening, illness. Symptoms include rapid breathing, an increased heart rate, a lack of sweat and an altered mental state. It's crucial to call 911 and cool the person off immediately when heatstroke is suspected.
The heat is also dangerous for animals. It's more important than ever not to keep animals inside vehicles, and to limit excessive time outside. Pets can suffer from heat stress similar to people.
Information on cooling centers or energy assistance related to the excessive heat is available by calling Cool Down St. Louis at (314) 241-7668 or the United Way of Greater St. Louis: (800) 427-4626 or (from a landline phone) 211, or going online at https://www.211helps.org.