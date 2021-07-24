Forecast for the next week in St. Louis region: More hot days

ST. LOUIS — Hot temperatures are expected to continue for days, according to the National Weather Service. That can create dangerous conditions for those who stay in the sun too long.

"Feels like" temperatures could reach 106 degrees in the metro area Saturday, the weather service said, sparking a heat advisory.

Rain won't bring much respite from the heat Sunday, as temperatures are expected to stay in the low 90s despite afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay there until Wednesday, when the high is expected to rise to 96 degrees, the weather service said.

A longer-term forecast from The Weather Channel projects it getting even hotter on Thursday, to a high of 98. The highs will then return to the low 90s until Aug. 2.

The heat brings with it a danger of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Weather services are recommending people stay inside when possible and limit physical activity outside. Those who are outside for for a long period of time are advised to stay hydrated and take breaks when needed.