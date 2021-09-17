Former Florissant elementary school teacher's aide charged with sexually abusing a child

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former teacher's aide at a Florissant elementary school was charged Thursday with sexually abusing a child in 2013.

Joseph Guyre, 32, of the 500 block of Queen Ann Drive in Hazelwood, was charged with two counts of statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12 and one count of child molestation.

Guyre had sexual contact with a child younger than 12 between May 2013 and May 2017, charges said. At the time, Guyre was a teacher's assistant at Wedgewood Elementary School in Florissant.

A judge set Guyre's bail at $50,000 cash.

Guyre was last employed by the district in January 2020, a news release from the Ferguson-Florissant School District said. The district said no criminal history surfaced in Guyre's criminal background check.

"The safety of our students and staff is our first priority," the district's release said.

There was no lawyer listed in court documents for Guyre.

