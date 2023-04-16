ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Four tornadoes hit the St. Louis region during severe storms Saturday and left a trail of uprooted trees and damaged roofs, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

There were no reported injuries from the tornadoes, which touched down during a severe weather front that hit the St. Louis area early Saturday evening, bringing rain, 3-inch hail, lightning and tornado warnings.

But survey teams recorded damages from the wind gusts that uprooted trees and tore shingles off roofs, said Lydia Jaja with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, the local branch of the federal agency. Survey teams found hail as large as 3 inches in diameter.

Three of the four tornadoes peaked with wind speeds at an estimated 100 mph. A fourth tornado reached wind gusts of an estimated 85 mph.

The most extensive of the tornadoes hit southwest Illinois, about 30 miles south of downtown St. Louis, cutting a near 20-mile path from Maeystown in Monroe County east to Hecker in St. Clair County.

Tornadoes also struck Valmeyer about 9 miles north of Maeystown, Fenton and Sunset Hills in southwest St. Louis County and Pevely in Jefferson County.

In Ballwin, a towering wall of windows collapsed during the storm at The Pointe at Ballwin Commons — right next to the St. Louis County facility’s water slide and indoor pool area. The recreation center reopened Sunday, but the pool remained closed as officials made repairs, according to the Ballwin Parks and Recreation Department.

The storms also delayed the St. Louis City SC match against FC Cincinnati by more than two hours and caused power outages to about 30,000 electric customers in the St. Louis area, most of them south of St. Louis, according to Ameren.

About 2,800 local electric customers were still without power as of 5 p.m. Sunday, most of them in Jefferson County. In Illinois, about 3,000 customers were without power, most of them in St. Clair County. An Ameren spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

All four tornadoes were considered to be among the second-lowest strength out of six-category Enhanced Fujita Scale, according to the NWS.